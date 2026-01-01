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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lance Guest Lance Guest
Kinoafisha Persons Lance Guest

Lance Guest

Lance Guest

Date of Birth
21 July 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Halloween II 6.6
Halloween II (1981)
Late Phases 6.2
Late Phases (2014)
Jaws: The Revenge 3.6
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Late Phases 6.2
Late Phases Late Phases
Drama 2014, USA
Jaws: The Revenge 3.6
Jaws: The Revenge Jaws: The Revenge
Horror, Thriller 1987, USA
Halloween II 6.6
Halloween II Halloween II
Horror 1981, USA
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