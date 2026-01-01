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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lance Guest
Lance Guest
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Guest
Lance Guest
Lance Guest
Date of Birth
21 July 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.6
Halloween II
(1981)
6.2
Late Phases
(2014)
3.6
Jaws: The Revenge
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2014
1987
1981
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.2
Late Phases
Late Phases
Drama
2014, USA
3.6
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws: The Revenge
Horror, Thriller
1987, USA
6.6
Halloween II
Halloween II
Horror
1981, USA
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