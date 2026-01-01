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Kinoafisha
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Donald Pleasence
Awards
Awards and nominations of Donald Pleasence
Donald Pleasence
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Donald Pleasence
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Light Entertainment
Winner
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