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Kinoafisha Persons Donald Pleasence Awards

Awards and nominations of Donald Pleasence

Donald Pleasence
Awards and nominations of Donald Pleasence
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Light Entertainment
Winner
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