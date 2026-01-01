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About
Filmography
Max Antisell
Max Antisell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Antisell
Max Antisell
Max Antisell
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Music Never Stopped
(2011)
6.4
The Answer Man
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2011
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.5
The Music Never Stopped
The Music Never Stopped
Music, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Answer Man
Arlen Faber
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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