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Kinoafisha Persons Jeremy Thomas Awards

Awards and nominations of Jeremy Thomas

Jeremy Thomas
Awards and nominations of Jeremy Thomas
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1998 Cannes Film Festival 1998
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Michael Balcon Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
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