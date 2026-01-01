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Lotte Reiniger
Lotte Reiniger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotte Reiniger
Lotte Reiniger
Lotte Reiniger
Date of Birth
2 June 1899
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
19 June 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
The Adventures of Prince Achmed
(1926)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Fairy Tale
Romantic
Year
All
1926
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
7.4
The Adventures of Prince Achmed
Die Abenteuer des Prinzen Achmed
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Adventure, Animation
1926, Germany
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