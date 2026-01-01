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Lotte Reiniger Lotte Reiniger
Kinoafisha Persons Lotte Reiniger

Lotte Reiniger

Lotte Reiniger

Date of Birth
2 June 1899
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
19 June 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Adventures of Prince Achmed 7.4
The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Adventures of Prince Achmed 7.4
The Adventures of Prince Achmed Die Abenteuer des Prinzen Achmed
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Adventure, Animation 1926, Germany
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