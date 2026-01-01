Menu
Margaret Livingston
Margaret Livingston
Date of Birth
25 November 1895
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
13 December 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
(1927)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1927
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1927, USA
