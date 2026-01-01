Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Margaret Livingston Margaret Livingston
Kinoafisha Persons Margaret Livingston

Margaret Livingston

Margaret Livingston

Date of Birth
25 November 1895
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
13 December 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1927, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more