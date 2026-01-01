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Nikola Vukčević Nikola Vukčević
Kinoafisha Persons Nikola Vukčević

Nikola Vukčević

Nikola Vukčević

Date of Birth
19 August 1974 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Tower of Strength 7.4
The Tower of Strength (2024)
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street 6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street (2014)
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, 4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, (2005)

Filmography

The Tower of Strength 7.4
The Tower of Strength Obraz
Biography, Drama, Family 2024, Croatia / Germany / Montenegro / Serbia
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street 6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street Djecaci iz ulice Marksa i Engelsa
Family, Drama, Crime 2014, Montenegro / Slovenia
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, 4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Romantic, Drama 2005, Slovenia / Montenegro
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