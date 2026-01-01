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About
Nikola Vukčević
Nikola Vukčević
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikola Vukčević
Nikola Vukčević
Nikola Vukčević
Date of Birth
19 August 1974
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
The Tower of Strength
(2024)
6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street
(2014)
4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
(2005)
Filmography
7.4
The Tower of Strength
Obraz
Biography, Drama, Family
2024, Croatia / Germany / Montenegro / Serbia
6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street
Djecaci iz ulice Marksa i Engelsa
Family, Drama, Crime
2014, Montenegro / Slovenia
4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Romantic, Drama
2005, Slovenia / Montenegro
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