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About
Filmography
Madhur Bhandarkar
Madhur Bhandarkar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madhur Bhandarkar
Madhur Bhandarkar
Madhur Bhandarkar
Date of Birth
26 August 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.3
Page 3
(2005)
6.9
Fashion
(2008)
6.0
Indu Sarkar
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2008
2005
2004
All
4
Films
4
Writer
3
Director
4
Producer
1
6
Indu Sarkar
Indu Sarkar
Drama, Thriller, History
2017, India
6.9
Fashion
Fashion
Drama, Romantic
2008, India
7.3
Page 3
Page 3
Drama
2005, India
5.9
Aan: Men at Work
Aan: Men at Work
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, India
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