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Marie Štípková Marie Štípková
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Štípková

Marie Štípková

Marie Štípková

Date of Birth
9 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
Drama, Romantic, War 2008, Czechia / Slovakia / Ukraine
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