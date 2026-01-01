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About
Filmography
Marie Štípková
Marie Štípková
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Štípková
Marie Štípková
Marie Štípková
Date of Birth
9 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
Drama, Romantic, War
2008, Czechia / Slovakia / Ukraine
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