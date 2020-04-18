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Aleksandr Kabakov Aleksandr Kabakov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kabakov

Aleksandr Kabakov

Aleksandr Kabakov

Date of Birth
22 October 1943
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 April 2020
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

5.7
S chyornogo khoda (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.7
S chyornogo khoda S chyornogo khoda
Romantic 2009, Russia
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