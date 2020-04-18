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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kabakov
Aleksandr Kabakov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kabakov
Aleksandr Kabakov
Aleksandr Kabakov
Date of Birth
22 October 1943
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 April 2020
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.7
S chyornogo khoda
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.7
S chyornogo khoda
S chyornogo khoda
Romantic
2009, Russia
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