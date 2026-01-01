Marc Berman

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

The Journey 7.1
The Journey (1992)
Macaroni 6.8
Macaroni (1985)
6.7
Nitrato d'argento (1997)

Genre
Year
Tout là-haut 5.5
Tout là-haut Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport 2017, France
Little Lion 6.1
Little Lion Comme un lion
Drama 2012, France
6.7
Nitrato d'argento Nitrato d'argento
Comedy, History 1997, France / Italy / Hungary
Métisse 6.1
Métisse Метиска
Romantic, Comedy 1993, France / Belgium
The Journey 7.1
The Journey El viaje
Adventure, Drama 1992, Argentina / Mexico / France / Spain / Great Britain
Macaroni 6.8
Macaroni Maccheroni
Comedy, Drama 1985, Italy
