Marc Berman
Marc Berman
Marc Berman
Marc Berman
Marc Berman
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
The Journey
(1992)
6.8
Macaroni
(1985)
6.7
Nitrato d'argento
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2017
2012
1997
1993
1992
1985
6
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.5
Tout là-haut
Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Little Lion
Comme un lion
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Nitrato d'argento
Nitrato d'argento
Comedy, History
1997, France / Italy / Hungary
6.1
Métisse
Метиска
Romantic, Comedy
1993, France / Belgium
7.1
The Journey
El viaje
Adventure, Drama
1992, Argentina / Mexico / France / Spain / Great Britain
6.8
Macaroni
Maccheroni
Comedy, Drama
1985, Italy
