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Filmography
Ashley Schneider
Ashley Schneider
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Schneider
Ashley Schneider
Ashley Schneider
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.0
Autopsy
(2008)
5.0
American Virgin
(2009)
Filmography
5
American Virgin
American Virgin
Comedy
2009, USA
5
Autopsy
Autopsy
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2008, USA
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