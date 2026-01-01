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Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Stempkovsky Awards

Awards and nominations of Andrey Stempkovsky

Andrey Stempkovsky
Awards and nominations of Andrey Stempkovsky
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2010 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2010
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2013 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2013
Full-Length Film
Nominee
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