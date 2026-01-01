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Nina Agadzhanova Nina Agadzhanova
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Agadzhanova

Nina Agadzhanova

Nina Agadzhanova

Date of Birth
8 November 1889
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
14 December 1974
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Battleship Potemkin 7.8
Battleship Potemkin (1925)
Two-Buldi-Two 6.7
Two-Buldi-Two (1929)

Filmography

Two-Buldi-Two 6.7
Two-Buldi-Two Dva-Buldi-dva
Drama 1929, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 7.8
Battleship Potemkin Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
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