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Moscow, RU
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Nina Agadzhanova
Nina Agadzhanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Agadzhanova
Nina Agadzhanova
Nina Agadzhanova
Date of Birth
8 November 1889
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
14 December 1974
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
(1925)
6.7
Two-Buldi-Two
(1929)
Filmography
6.7
Two-Buldi-Two
Dva-Buldi-dva
Drama
1929, USSR
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
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