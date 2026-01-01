Menu
Andrey Shirman
Andrey Shirman
Date of Birth
23 May 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.1
Figa.ro
(2009)
5.1
Drama, Comedy
2009, Russia
