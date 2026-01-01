Menu
Andrey Shirman

Date of Birth
23 May 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Figa.ro 5.1
Figa.ro (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Figa.ro Figa.ro
Drama, Comedy 2009, Russia
