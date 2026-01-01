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Etgar Keret
Etgar Keret
Kinoafisha
Persons
Etgar Keret
Etgar Keret
Etgar Keret
Date of Birth
20 August 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.6
Wristcutters: A Love Story
(2006)
7.2
Jellyfish
(2007)
6.9
Nine Dollars
(2008)
Filmography
6.9
Nine Dollars
$9.99
Animation
2008, Israel / Australia
Watch trailer
7.2
Jellyfish
Meduzot
Drama
2007, France / Israel
7.6
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Fantasy, Romantic
2006, USA / Great Britain
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