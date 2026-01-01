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Etgar Keret Etgar Keret
Kinoafisha Persons Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret

Date of Birth
20 August 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Wristcutters: A Love Story 7.6
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)
Jellyfish 7.2
Jellyfish (2007)
Nine Dollars 6.9
Nine Dollars (2008)

Filmography

Nine Dollars 6.9
Nine Dollars $9.99
Animation 2008, Israel / Australia
Watch trailer
Jellyfish 7.2
Jellyfish Meduzot
Drama 2007, France / Israel
Wristcutters: A Love Story 7.6
Wristcutters: A Love Story Wristcutters: A Love Story
Fantasy, Romantic 2006, USA / Great Britain
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