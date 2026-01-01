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Filmography
Leonid Kryuk
Leonid Kryuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Kryuk
Leonid Kryuk
Leonid Kryuk
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Farewell
(1982)
6.8
Polonez Oginskogo
(1971)
6.8
Mogila lva
(1971)
Filmography
7.5
Farewell
Proshchanie
Drama
1982, USSR
6.1
Amnesty
Amnistiya
Comedy
1982, USSR
6.7
Adventures in a City that does not Exist
Priklyucheniya v gorode, kotorogo net
Children's, Musical
1974, USSR
6.8
Polonez Oginskogo
Polonez Oginskogo
War, Drama
1971, USSR
6.8
Mogila lva
Mogila lva
Drama
1971, USSR
Speshi stroit` dom
Speshi stroit dom
Comedy, Music
1971, USSR
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