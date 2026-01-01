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Leonid Kryuk Leonid Kryuk
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Kryuk

Leonid Kryuk

Leonid Kryuk

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Farewell 7.5
Farewell (1982)
Polonez Oginskogo 6.8
Polonez Oginskogo (1971)
Mogila lva 6.8
Mogila lva (1971)

Filmography

Farewell 7.5
Farewell Proshchanie
Drama 1982, USSR
Amnesty 6.1
Amnesty Amnistiya
Comedy 1982, USSR
Adventures in a City that does not Exist 6.7
Adventures in a City that does not Exist Priklyucheniya v gorode, kotorogo net
Children's, Musical 1974, USSR
Polonez Oginskogo 6.8
Polonez Oginskogo Polonez Oginskogo
War, Drama 1971, USSR
Mogila lva 6.8
Mogila lva Mogila lva
Drama 1971, USSR
Speshi stroit` dom Speshi stroit dom
Comedy, Music 1971, USSR
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