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Maud Hansson
Maud Hansson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maud Hansson
Maud Hansson
Maud Hansson
Date of Birth
5 December 1937
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
1 October 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Seventh Seal
(1956)
Tickets
Filmography
7.6
The Seventh Seal
Det sjunde inseglet
Drama, Fantasy
1956, Sweden
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