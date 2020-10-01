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Maud Hansson Maud Hansson
Kinoafisha Persons Maud Hansson

Maud Hansson

Maud Hansson

Date of Birth
5 December 1937
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
1 October 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Seventh Seal 7.6
The Seventh Seal (1956)

Filmography

The Seventh Seal 7.6
The Seventh Seal Det sjunde inseglet
Drama, Fantasy 1956, Sweden
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