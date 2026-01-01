Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Aly Michalka
Aly Michalka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aly Michalka
Aly Michalka
Aly Michalka
Date of Birth
25 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
iZombie
(2015)
7.3
Easy A
(2010)
7.2
Breaking In
(2011)
Filmography
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
5.9
Crazy Kind of Love
Crazy Kind of Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2013, USA
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
7.3
Breaking In
Comedy, Action, Crime
2011, USA
6.6
Hellcats
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA/Canada
5.9
The Roommate
The Roommate
Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
7.3
Easy A
Easy A
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Bandslam
Bandslam
Musical, Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree