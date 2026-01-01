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Aly Michalka Aly Michalka
Kinoafisha Persons Aly Michalka

Aly Michalka

Aly Michalka

Date of Birth
25 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

iZombie 7.9
iZombie (2015)
Easy A 7.3
Easy A (2010)
Breaking In 7.2
Breaking In (2011)

Filmography

iZombie 7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, USA
Crazy Kind of Love 5.9
Crazy Kind of Love Crazy Kind of Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2013, USA
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
Comedy 2012, USA
Breaking In 7.3
Breaking In
Comedy, Action, Crime 2011, USA
Hellcats 6.6
Hellcats
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA/Canada
The Roommate 5.9
The Roommate The Roommate
Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Easy A 7.3
Easy A Easy A
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Bandslam 6.3
Bandslam Bandslam
Musical, Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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