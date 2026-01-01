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Filmography
Lella Costa
Lella Costa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lella Costa
Lella Costa
Lella Costa
Date of Birth
30 September 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Ladri di saponette
(1989)
6.4
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde
(2022)
6.0
The Woman of My Life
(2010)
Filmography
Berchidda Live - Un viaggio nell'archivio Time in Jazz
Berchidda Live - Un viaggio nell'archivio Time in Jazz
Documentary
2023, Italy
6.4
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde
Venezia - Infinita avanguardia
Documentary
2022, Italy
6
The Woman of My Life
La donna della mia vita
Comedy, Drama
2010, Great Britain / Italy
7.2
Ladri di saponette
Ladri di saponette
Comedy
1989, Italy
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