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Lella Costa Lella Costa
Kinoafisha Persons Lella Costa

Lella Costa

Lella Costa

Date of Birth
30 September 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ladri di saponette 7.2
Ladri di saponette (1989)
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde 6.4
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde (2022)
The Woman of My Life 6.0
The Woman of My Life (2010)

Filmography

Berchidda Live - Un viaggio nell'archivio Time in Jazz
Berchidda Live - Un viaggio nell'archivio Time in Jazz Berchidda Live - Un viaggio nell'archivio Time in Jazz
Documentary 2023, Italy
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde 6.4
Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde Venezia - Infinita avanguardia
Documentary 2022, Italy
The Woman of My Life 6
The Woman of My Life La donna della mia vita
Comedy, Drama 2010, Great Britain / Italy
Ladri di saponette 7.2
Ladri di saponette Ladri di saponette
Comedy 1989, Italy
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