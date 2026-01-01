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Filmography
Lily Pons
Lily Pons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Pons
Lily Pons
Lily Pons
Date of Birth
12 April 1898
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
13 February 1976
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.3
I Dream Too Much
(1935)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1935
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.3
I Dream Too Much
I Dream Too Much
Comedy, Romantic
1935, USA
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