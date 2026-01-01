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Lily Pons Lily Pons
Kinoafisha Persons Lily Pons

Lily Pons

Lily Pons

Date of Birth
12 April 1898
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
13 February 1976
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

I Dream Too Much 5.3
I Dream Too Much (1935)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I Dream Too Much 5.3
I Dream Too Much I Dream Too Much
Comedy, Romantic 1935, USA
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