Date of Birth
15 April 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer
Popular Films
8.3
Atlanta
(2016)
7.6
Chad Powers
(2025)
7.0
The Lowdown
(2025)
Filmography
1
7.6
Chad Powers
Comedy, Sport
2025, USA
7
The Lowdown
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.3
The Decameron
Drama, History
2024, USA
6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2023, USA
6.6
Creepshow
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
8.3
Atlanta
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2016, USA
5.2
Blood Car
Blood Car
Horror, Comedy
2007, USA
