Alex Orr

Alex Orr

Date of Birth
15 April 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer

Popular Films

Atlanta 8.3
Atlanta (2016)
Chad Powers 7.6
Chad Powers (2025)
The Lowdown 7.0
The Lowdown (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chad Powers 7.6
Chad Powers
Comedy, Sport 2025, USA
The Lowdown 7
The Lowdown
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
The Decameron 6.3
The Decameron
Drama, History 2024, USA
Swarm 6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2023, USA
Creepshow 6.6
Creepshow
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Atlanta 8.3
Atlanta
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2016, USA
Blood Car 5.2
Blood Car Blood Car
Horror, Comedy 2007, USA
