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Kinoafisha Persons Anselmo Duarte Awards

Awards and nominations of Anselmo Duarte

Anselmo Duarte
Awards and nominations of Anselmo Duarte
Cannes Film Festival 1962 Cannes Film Festival 1962
Palme d'Or
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1965 Berlin International Film Festival 1965
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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