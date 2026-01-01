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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Ment v zakone
(2008)
5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
(2008)
3.4
Kipyatok
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2009
2008
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Actor
7
Povorot sudby
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Shamanka
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Dvoe na krayu
Romantic,
2023, Russia
2.9
Na vsekh shirotah
Drama, Adventure, War,
2009, Russia
6
Ment v zakone
Detective
2008, Russia
3.4
Kipyatok
Kipyatok
Romantic
2008, Russia
5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
Romantic, Drama, History
2008, Russia
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