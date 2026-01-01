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Aleksandr Vasilevskiy Aleksandr Vasilevskiy
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Vasilevskiy

Aleksandr Vasilevskiy

Aleksandr Vasilevskiy

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Ment v zakone 6.0
Ment v zakone (2008)
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada 5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada (2008)
3.4
Kipyatok (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Povorot sudby
Povorot sudby
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Shamanka
Shamanka
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Dvoe na krayu
Dvoe na krayu
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Na vsekh shirotah 2.9
Na vsekh shirotah
Drama, Adventure, War, 2009, Russia
Ment v zakone 6
Ment v zakone
Detective 2008, Russia
3.4
Kipyatok Kipyatok
Romantic 2008, Russia
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada 5.5
Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada Bagrovyy tsvet snegopada
Romantic, Drama, History 2008, Russia
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