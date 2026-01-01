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Aleksandr Yelistratov Aleksandr Yelistratov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Yelistratov

Aleksandr Yelistratov

Aleksandr Yelistratov

Date of Birth
27 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Chipollino 6.9
Chipollino (1973)
All hands on deck! 6.6
All hands on deck! (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chipollino 6.9
Chipollino Chipollino
Family 1973, USSR
All hands on deck! 6.6
All hands on deck! All hands on deck!
Family 1970, USSR
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