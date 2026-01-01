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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Yelistratov
Aleksandr Yelistratov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Yelistratov
Aleksandr Yelistratov
Aleksandr Yelistratov
Date of Birth
27 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.9
Chipollino
(1973)
6.6
All hands on deck!
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Year
All
1973
1970
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
Chipollino
Chipollino
Family
1973, USSR
6.6
All hands on deck!
All hands on deck!
Family
1970, USSR
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