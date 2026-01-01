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About
Filmography
Louise Richer
Louise Richer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Richer
Louise Richer
Louise Richer
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
The Tadpole and the Whale
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
1987
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
The Tadpole and the Whale
Grenouille et la baleine, La
Family, Drama
1987, Canada
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