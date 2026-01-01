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Louise Richer Louise Richer
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Richer

Louise Richer

Louise Richer

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Tadpole and the Whale 6.3
The Tadpole and the Whale (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Tadpole and the Whale 6.3
The Tadpole and the Whale Grenouille et la baleine, La
Family, Drama 1987, Canada
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