Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Akin Omotoso Akin Omotoso
Kinoafisha Persons Akin Omotoso

Akin Omotoso

Akin Omotoso

Date of Birth
27 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

Shake Hands with the Devil 7.5
Shake Hands with the Devil (2007)
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island 6.0
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island (2007)
Marked 4.9
Marked (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marked 4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller 2025, South Africa
The Brave Ones 4.8
The Brave Ones
Drama, Fantasy 2022, South Africa
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island 6
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island
Family, Adventure, Mystery 2007, Germany / South Africa
Shake Hands with the Devil 7.5
Shake Hands with the Devil Shake Hands with the Devil
History 2007, Canada
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more