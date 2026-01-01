Menu
Akin Omotoso
Akin Omotoso
Akin Omotoso
Date of Birth
27 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Shake Hands with the Devil
(2007)
6.0
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island
(2007)
4.9
Marked
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2007
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Writer
2
Director
2
4.9
Marked
Crime, Thriller
2025, South Africa
4.8
The Brave Ones
Drama, Fantasy
2022, South Africa
6
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island
The Three Investigators and the Secret of Skeleton Island
Family, Adventure, Mystery
2007, Germany / South Africa
7.5
Shake Hands with the Devil
Shake Hands with the Devil
History
2007, Canada
Watch trailer
