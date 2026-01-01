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About
Filmography
Maryline Even
Maryline Even
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maryline Even
Maryline Even
Maryline Even
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.0
Tandem
(1987)
6.0
Carnages
(2002)
5.9
Down by Love
(2016)
Filmography
5.9
Down by Love
Éperdument
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.5
Ricky
Ricky
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy
2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6
Carnages
Carnages
Drama
2002, France / Belgium / Spain / Switzerland
7
Tandem
Tandem
Comedy, Drama
1987, France
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