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Lucia Sanchez Lucia Sanchez
Kinoafisha Persons Lucia Sanchez

Lucia Sanchez

Lucia Sanchez

Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Angry Annie 6.9
Angry Annie (2022)
Sitcom 6.8
Sitcom (1998)
My Donkey, My Lover & I 6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Auction 6.5
Auction Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama 2024, France
Le nouveau jouet 5.9
Le nouveau jouet Le nouveau jouet
Comedy, Family 2022, France
Watch trailer
Angry Annie 6.9
Angry Annie Annie colère
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
My Donkey, My Lover & I 6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I Antoinette dans les Cévennes
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic 2020, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Who Killed Bambi? 6.1
Who Killed Bambi? Qui a tué Bambi?
Thriller 2003, France
Carnages 6
Carnages Carnages
Drama 2002, France / Belgium / Spain / Switzerland
Sitcom 6.8
Sitcom Sitcom
Drama 1998, France
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