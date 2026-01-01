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About
Filmography
Lucia Sanchez
Lucia Sanchez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucia Sanchez
Lucia Sanchez
Lucia Sanchez
Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Angry Annie
(2022)
6.8
Sitcom
(1998)
6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2003
2002
1998
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
6.5
Auction
Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama
2024, France
5.9
Le nouveau jouet
Le nouveau jouet
Comedy, Family
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Angry Annie
Annie colère
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
6.5
My Donkey, My Lover & I
Antoinette dans les Cévennes
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic
2020, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Who Killed Bambi?
Qui a tué Bambi?
Thriller
2003, France
6
Carnages
Carnages
Drama
2002, France / Belgium / Spain / Switzerland
6.8
Sitcom
Sitcom
Drama
1998, France
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