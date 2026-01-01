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Filmography
Mirtha Ibarra
Mirtha Ibarra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirtha Ibarra
Mirtha Ibarra
Mirtha Ibarra
Date of Birth
28 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate
(1992)
6.8
Up to a Certain Point
(1983)
6.8
Horn of Plenty
(2008)
Filmography
5.4
Bailando con Margot
Bailando con Margot
Drama
2015, Cuba
6.8
Horn of Plenty
El cuerno de la abundancia
Comedy, Drama
2008, Spain / Cuba
7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate
Fresa e Chocolate
Drama
1992, Cuba
6.8
Up to a Certain Point
Hasta cierto punto
Drama
1983, Cuba
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