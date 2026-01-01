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Mirtha Ibarra Mirtha Ibarra
Kinoafisha Persons Mirtha Ibarra

Mirtha Ibarra

Mirtha Ibarra

Date of Birth
28 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Strawberry and Chocolate 7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate (1992)
Up to a Certain Point 6.8
Up to a Certain Point (1983)
Horn of Plenty 6.8
Horn of Plenty (2008)

Filmography

Bailando con Margot 5.4
Bailando con Margot Bailando con Margot
Drama 2015, Cuba
Horn of Plenty 6.8
Horn of Plenty El cuerno de la abundancia
Comedy, Drama 2008, Spain / Cuba
Strawberry and Chocolate 7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate Fresa e Chocolate
Drama 1992, Cuba
Up to a Certain Point 6.8
Up to a Certain Point Hasta cierto punto
Drama 1983, Cuba
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