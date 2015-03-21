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Filmography
Luis Abreu
Luis Abreu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Abreu
Luis Abreu
Luis Abreu
Date of Birth
1 January 1948
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
21 March 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.0
Miranda regresa
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Miranda regresa
Miranda regresa
Drama, Biography
2007, Venezuela
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