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Luis Abreu Luis Abreu
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Abreu

Luis Abreu

Luis Abreu

Date of Birth
1 January 1948
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
21 March 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Miranda regresa 6.0
Miranda regresa (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Miranda regresa 6
Miranda regresa Miranda regresa
Drama, Biography 2007, Venezuela
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