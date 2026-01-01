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Filmography
Luis Alberto Lamata
Luis Alberto Lamata
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Alberto Lamata
Luis Alberto Lamata
Luis Alberto Lamata
Date of Birth
14 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.0
Miranda regresa
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6
Miranda regresa
Miranda regresa
Drama, Biography
2007, Venezuela
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