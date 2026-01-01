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Luis Alberto Lamata Luis Alberto Lamata
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Alberto Lamata

Luis Alberto Lamata

Luis Alberto Lamata

Date of Birth
14 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Miranda regresa 6.0
Miranda regresa (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Miranda regresa 6
Miranda regresa Miranda regresa
Drama, Biography 2007, Venezuela
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