Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martha Mair Martha Mair
Kinoafisha Persons Martha Mair

Martha Mair

Martha Mair

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Blue Light 6.8
The Blue Light (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Blue Light 6.8
The Blue Light Das Blaue Licht
Mystery, Drama, Sci-Fi 1932, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more