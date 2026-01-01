Menu
Martha Mair
Martha Mair
Martha Mair
Martha Mair
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Blue Light
(1932)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1932
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
The Blue Light
Das Blaue Licht
Mystery, Drama, Sci-Fi
1932, Germany
