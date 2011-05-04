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Mary Murphy Mary Murphy
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy

Date of Birth
26 January 1931
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
4 May 2011
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Carrie 7.3
Carrie (1952)
The Wild One 6.7
The Wild One (1953)
Beachhead 5.7
Beachhead (1954)

Filmography

Beachhead 5.7
Beachhead Beachhead
Drama, War 1954, USA
The Wild One 6.7
The Wild One The Wild One
Drama 1953, USA
Carrie 7.3
Carrie Carrie
Romantic, Drama 1952, USA
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