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Filmography
Mary Murphy
Mary Murphy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Murphy
Mary Murphy
Mary Murphy
Date of Birth
26 January 1931
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
4 May 2011
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Carrie
(1952)
6.7
The Wild One
(1953)
5.7
Beachhead
(1954)
Filmography
5.7
Beachhead
Beachhead
Drama, War
1954, USA
6.7
The Wild One
The Wild One
Drama
1953, USA
7.3
Carrie
Carrie
Romantic, Drama
1952, USA
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