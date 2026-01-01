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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Pfleghar Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Pfleghar

Michael Pfleghar
Awards and nominations of Michael Pfleghar
Cannes Film Festival 1964 Cannes Film Festival 1964
Technical Grand Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
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