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Suzie Templeton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Suzie Templeton
Suzie Templeton
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Suzie Templeton
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best British Short Animation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best British Short Animation
Nominee
Best British Short Animation
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2002
Best Story
Winner
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