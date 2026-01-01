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Kinoafisha Persons Suzie Templeton Awards

Awards and nominations of Suzie Templeton

Suzie Templeton
Awards and nominations of Suzie Templeton
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
Best Animated Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best British Short Animation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best British Short Animation
Nominee
 Best British Short Animation
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2002 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2002
Best Story
Winner
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