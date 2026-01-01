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Nadine Ballot Nadine Ballot
Kinoafisha Persons Nadine Ballot

Nadine Ballot

Nadine Ballot

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Chronicle of a Summer 7.5
Chronicle of a Summer (1961)
Paris vu par... 6.8
Paris vu par... (1965)

Filmography

Paris vu par... 6.8
Paris vu par... Paris vu par...
Drama, Comedy 1965, France
Chronicle of a Summer 7.5
Chronicle of a Summer Chronique d'un été
Documentary 1961, France
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