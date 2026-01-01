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Filmography
Nadine Ballot
Nadine Ballot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Ballot
Nadine Ballot
Nadine Ballot
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Chronicle of a Summer
(1961)
6.8
Paris vu par...
(1965)
Filmography
6.8
Paris vu par...
Paris vu par...
Drama, Comedy
1965, France
7.5
Chronicle of a Summer
Chronique d'un été
Documentary
1961, France
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