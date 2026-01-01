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Kinoafisha Persons Max Meyer Awards

Awards and nominations of Max Meyer

Max Meyer
Awards and nominations of Max Meyer
Sundance Film Festival 2009 Sundance Film Festival 2009
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
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