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Candy Raymond Candy Raymond
Kinoafisha Persons Candy Raymond

Candy Raymond

Candy Raymond

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Plumber 6.5
The Plumber (1979)
Money Movers 6.5
Money Movers (1978)

Filmography

The Plumber 6.5
The Plumber The Plumber
Horror, Thriller 1979, Australia
Money Movers 6.5
Money Movers Money Movers
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1978, Australia
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