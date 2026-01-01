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Filmography
Candy Raymond
Candy Raymond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Candy Raymond
Candy Raymond
Candy Raymond
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
The Plumber
(1979)
6.5
Money Movers
(1978)
Filmography
6.5
The Plumber
The Plumber
Horror, Thriller
1979, Australia
6.5
Money Movers
Money Movers
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1978, Australia
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