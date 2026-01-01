Menu
Ivar Kants
Ivar Kants
Date of Birth
19 July 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.5
The Plumber
(1979)
Filmography
6.5
The Plumber
The Plumber
Horror, Thriller
1979, Australia
