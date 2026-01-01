Ivar Kants

Menu
Date of Birth
19 July 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

The Plumber 6.5
The Plumber (1979)

The Plumber 6.5
The Plumber The Plumber
Horror, Thriller 1979, Australia
