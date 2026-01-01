Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
May McAvoy
May McAvoy
Kinoafisha
Persons
May McAvoy
May McAvoy
May McAvoy
Date of Birth
8 September 1899
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 April 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Lady Windermere's Fan
(1925)
6.4
The Jazz Singer
(1927)
Filmography
6.4
The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1927, USA
7.3
Lady Windermere's Fan
Lady Windermere's Fan
Comedy
1925, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree