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May McAvoy May McAvoy
Kinoafisha Persons May McAvoy

May McAvoy

May McAvoy

Date of Birth
8 September 1899
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 April 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lady Windermere's Fan 7.3
Lady Windermere's Fan (1925)
The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer (1927)

Filmography

The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer The Jazz Singer
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1927, USA
Lady Windermere's Fan 7.3
Lady Windermere's Fan Lady Windermere's Fan
Comedy 1925, USA
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