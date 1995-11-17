Agasi Babayan

Menu
Date of Birth
21 December 1921
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 November 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

The path of Selfless Love 7.7
The path of Selfless Love (1971)
Propal drug 6.6
Propal drug (1990)
Rys idyot po sledu 0.0
Rys idyot po sledu (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rys idyot po sledu
Drama 1994, Russia
Propal drug 6.6
Children's 1990, USSR
The path of Selfless Love 7.7
Drama 1971, USSR
