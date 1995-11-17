Menu
Agasi Babayan



Date of Birth
21 December 1921
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 November 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.7
The path of Selfless Love
(1971)
6.6
Propal drug
(1990)
0.0
Rys idyot po sledu
(1994)
Filmography
Rys idyot po sledu
Rys idyot po sledu
Drama
1994, Russia
6.6
Propal drug
Propal drug
Children's
1990, USSR
7.7
The path of Selfless Love
Tropoy beskorystnoy lyubvi
Drama
1971, USSR
