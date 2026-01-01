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Max Felder Max Felder
Kinoafisha Persons Max Felder

Max Felder

Max Felder

Date of Birth
8 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Annaluise & Anton 7.0
Annaluise & Anton (1999)
Princess Lillifee 4.5
Princess Lillifee (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Princess Lillifee 4.5
Princess Lillifee Prinzessin Lillifee
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2009, Germany
Watch trailer
Annaluise & Anton 7
Annaluise & Anton Pünktchen und Anton
Drama, Comedy, Family 1999, Germany
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