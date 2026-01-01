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Filmography
Max Felder
Max Felder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Felder
Max Felder
Max Felder
Date of Birth
8 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Annaluise & Anton
(1999)
4.5
Princess Lillifee
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Year
All
2009
1999
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.5
Princess Lillifee
Prinzessin Lillifee
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
7
Annaluise & Anton
Pünktchen und Anton
Drama, Comedy, Family
1999, Germany
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