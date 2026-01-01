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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luciano Szafir
Luciano Szafir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciano Szafir
Luciano Szafir
Luciano Szafir
Date of Birth
31 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
El clon
(2001)
4.7
Balls Up
(0)
4.0
Nightmare Man
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2006
2001
0
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
4
Nightmare Man
Nightmare Man
Thriller, Horror
2006, USA
8.1
El clon
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2001, Brazil
4.7
Balls Up
Balls Up
Action, Comedy, Crime
0, USA
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