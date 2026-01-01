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Luciano Szafir
Luciano Szafir Luciano Szafir
Kinoafisha Persons Luciano Szafir

Luciano Szafir

Luciano Szafir

Date of Birth
31 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Action hero

Popular Films

El clon 8.1
El clon (2001)
Balls Up 4.7
Balls Up (0)
Nightmare Man 4.0
Nightmare Man (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nightmare Man 4
Nightmare Man Nightmare Man
Thriller, Horror 2006, USA
El clon 8.1
El clon
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2001, Brazil
Balls Up 4.7
Balls Up Balls Up
Action, Comedy, Crime 0, USA
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