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Filmography
Lea Coco
Lea Coco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea Coco
Lea Coco
Lea Coco
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Client List
(2012)
6.5
Sinister 2
(2015)
5.9
The Skeptic
(2009)
Filmography
6.5
Sinister 2
Sinister 2
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Saving Lincoln
Saving Lincoln
Biography
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Client List
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
5.9
The Skeptic
The Skeptic
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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