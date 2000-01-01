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Lea Coco Lea Coco
Kinoafisha Persons Lea Coco

Lea Coco

Lea Coco

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Client List 6.6
The Client List (2012)
Sinister 2 6.5
Sinister 2 (2015)
The Skeptic 5.9
The Skeptic (2009)

Filmography

Sinister 2 6.5
Sinister 2 Sinister 2
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Saving Lincoln 5.9
Saving Lincoln Saving Lincoln
Biography 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Client List 6.6
The Client List
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
The Skeptic 5.9
The Skeptic The Skeptic
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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