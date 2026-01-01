Menu
Maciej Nowak

Maciej Nowak

Date of Birth
17 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Offsiders 6.9
The Offsiders Boisko bezdomnych
Drama 2008, Poland
