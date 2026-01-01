Menu
Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
Date of Birth
17 December 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Offsiders
(2008)
6.9
The Offsiders
Boisko bezdomnych
Drama
2008, Poland
