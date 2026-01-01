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Kinoafisha Persons Dorotheea Petre Awards

Awards and nominations of Dorotheea Petre

Dorotheea Petre
Awards and nominations of Dorotheea Petre
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Winner
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