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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lauren Montgomery
Lauren Montgomery
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Montgomery
Lauren Montgomery
Lauren Montgomery
Date of Birth
4 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
7.4
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
(2026)
Tickets
7.4
Batman: Year One
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Crime
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
All
8
Films
5
TV Shows
3
Director
8
Producer
1
7.4
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
Action, Animation, Fantasy
2026, Australia
Tickets
7.4
Batman: Year One
Batman: Year One
Action, Animation, Crime
2011, USA
8.3
Young Justice
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
7.3
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Action, Animation, Fantasy
2010, USA
7.1
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Lantern: First Flight
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Animation, Action
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
6.9
Superman/Doomsday
Superman/Doomsday
Action, Adventure, Animation
2007, USA
6.8
Legion of Super Heroes
Children's, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
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