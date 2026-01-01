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Lauren Montgomery Lauren Montgomery
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Montgomery

Lauren Montgomery

Lauren Montgomery

Date of Birth
4 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Young Justice 8.3
Young Justice (2010)
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1 7.4
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1 (2026)
Batman: Year One 7.4
Batman: Year One (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1 7.4
Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1 Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender Film 1
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2026, Australia
Tickets
Batman: Year One 7.4
Batman: Year One Batman: Year One
Action, Animation, Crime 2011, USA
Young Justice 8.3
Young Justice
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths 7.3
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2010, USA
Green Lantern: First Flight 7.1
Green Lantern: First Flight Green Lantern: First Flight
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Animation, Action 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Superman/Doomsday 6.9
Superman/Doomsday Superman/Doomsday
Action, Adventure, Animation 2007, USA
Legion of Super Heroes 6.8
Legion of Super Heroes
Children's, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
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