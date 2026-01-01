Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lina Sastri
Lina Sastri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Sastri
Lina Sastri
Lina Sastri
Date of Birth
17 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Sophia!
(2022)
7.2
Baarìa
(2009)
7.0
Ecce bombo
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2022
2017
2009
2007
1978
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7
A Brighter Tomorrow
Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.3
Sophia!
Sophia!
Biography
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
Napoli velata
Napoli velata
Thriller
2017, Italy
7.2
Baarìa
Baaria
Comedy, Drama, History, War
2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
Don't Waste Your Time
Lascia perdere, Johnny!
Biography, Comedy
2007, Italy
7
Ecce bombo
Ecce bombo
Comedy
1978, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree