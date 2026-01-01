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Lina Sastri Lina Sastri
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Sastri

Lina Sastri

Lina Sastri

Date of Birth
17 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Sophia! 7.3
Sophia! (2022)
Baarìa 7.2
Baarìa (2009)
Ecce bombo 7.0
Ecce bombo (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Brighter Tomorrow 7
A Brighter Tomorrow Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama 2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Sophia! 7.3
Sophia! Sophia!
Biography 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
Napoli velata Napoli velata
Thriller 2017, Italy
Baarìa 7.2
Baarìa Baaria
Comedy, Drama, History, War 2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Don't Waste Your Time 6.4
Don't Waste Your Time Lascia perdere, Johnny!
Biography, Comedy 2007, Italy
Ecce bombo 7
Ecce bombo Ecce bombo
Comedy 1978, Italy
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