Agostino Salvietti

Date of Birth
28 August 1882
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 December 1967
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow 7.4
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963)
L'oro di Napoli 7.3
L'oro di Napoli (1954)
A Husband for Anna 6.8
A Husband for Anna (1955)

Genre
Year
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow 7.4
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Ieri, oggi, domani
Romantic, Comedy 1963, France / Italy
A Husband for Anna 6.8
A Husband for Anna Marito per Anna Zaccheo, Un
Drama 1955, Italy
L'oro di Napoli 7.3
L'oro di Napoli L'oro di Napoli
Comedy, Drama 1954, Italy
