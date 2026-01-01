Menu
Agostino Salvietti

Agostino Salvietti


Date of Birth
28 August 1882
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 December 1967
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
(1963)
Tickets
7.3
L'oro di Napoli
(1954)
6.8
A Husband for Anna
(1955)
Filmography
















7.4
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Ieri, oggi, domani
Romantic, Comedy
1963, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
A Husband for Anna
Marito per Anna Zaccheo, Un
Drama
1955, Italy
7.3
L'oro di Napoli
L'oro di Napoli
Comedy, Drama
1954, Italy
